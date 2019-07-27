WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Smackville Network Special – July 27, 2019 – Nashville, Tennessee

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Big E and Xavier Woods (c) defeated The B-Team

-Bayley made her way out for her match against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, but both challengers attacked her and beat her down before the match got underway.

2. Aleister Black defeated Andrade (w/Zelina Vega)

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Ali

-This match aired on the WWE Network.

-Elias performed a concert, but was interrupted by Kevin Owens.

4. Kevin Owens defeated Elias

-Everything involving Elias and Owens aired on the WWE Network.

5. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe

-This match aired on the WWE Network.

6. Heavy Machinery defeated AOP

-During the match, R-Truth was chased by Buddy Murphy, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel, but he escaped. Drake Maverick rolls Truth up on the stage, but Carmella superkicked Maverick and Truth escaped with the WWE 24/7 Championship.

7. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The IIconics (c) defeated The Kabuki Warriors

8. Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn

9. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair