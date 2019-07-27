WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 27, 2019 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
1. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Matt Hardy
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Lucha House Party and No Way Jose defeated EC3, Eric Young, Mojo Rawley, and Robert Roode
-After the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked the Lucha House Party and issued a challenge for later in the show.
3. Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro
4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans
5. Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander
6. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
7. Street Fight
Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin