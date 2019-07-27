WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 27, 2019 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Matt Hardy

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Lucha House Party and No Way Jose defeated EC3, Eric Young, Mojo Rawley, and Robert Roode

-After the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked the Lucha House Party and issued a challenge for later in the show.

3. Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander

6. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

7. Street Fight

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin