Jake Crist Captures Impact Wrestling X Division Title

There is a new X-Division Champion following Friday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As noted in our own Larry Csonka’s full review, Jake Crist captured the championship by defeating Rich Swann in the main event.

This marks Crist’s first singles championship in Impact; he held the GFW/Impact World Tag Team Championships with his brother Dave in August to November of 2017. Swann’s title reign comes to an end after 194 days, having won the belt in an Ultimate X Match at Impact Homecoming against Ethan Page, Crist, and Trey Miguel.