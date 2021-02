WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 25, 2019 – North Charleston, South Carolina

1. NXT North American Championship Match

The Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Roderick Strong

2. Bianca Belair and Karen Q defeated Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley

3. Killian Dain defeated Mansoor

4. Damian Priest defeated Tyler Breeze

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) defeated The Forgotten Sons

6. Pete Dunne defeated Cameron Grimes

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Mia Yim

8. NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Matt Riddle