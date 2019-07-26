More Details On Jimmy Uso’s DUI Arrest

WEAR-TV in Florida has more details on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on Thursday morning for driving under the influence. According to the report, police responded to a possible DUI complaint at 1:30 AM from an off-duty office, who said that a vehicle was speeding on Interstate 10 at over 100 MPH, drifting and going out of the lane. The deputy eventually saw the car, which accelerated and nearly struck another vehicle. The car was reportedly verified at 86 MPH in the 45 MPH speed limit zone.

A traffic stop was then conducted by the officer, and Uso was behind the wheel. The report notes that Uso had issues holding his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance when the deputy requested them. He also observed physical signs of Uso being intoxicated, including bloodshot, watery, droopy eyelids, dilated pupils long with slow and slurred speech, and could smell alcohol from the driver side window. Uso had to be told several times to get out of the car, according to the police report, and he appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

The deputy gave Uso a ride to a adjacent parking lot to conduct a field sobriety test. Uso then began asking if he needed a lawyer and whether he was being detained, to which the debut said he was conducting a DUI investigation, and it was not possible to have a lawyer present. Uso then took his phone out and tried to put it toward the deputy’s face, after which the deputy handcuffed and arrested him.

Uso became uncooperative at that point and was asked several times to have a seat in the patrol car, where he said he was uncomfortable and asked to speak with another deputy. The deputy said he had to roll down his back windows due to the overwhelming smell of alcohol.

Uso was arrested for driving while under the influence, cited for unlawful speeding, and is is scheduled to appear in court on August 15.