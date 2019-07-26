Kongo Kong on Impact: “They had a different vision and I moved on”

Kongo Kong was recently on Cut The Promo Wrestling Podcast with Host Jordan Garber. The show can be listened to on blogtalkradio.com/cutthepromo at 10 PM CT on Sunday here are some of the highlights

On getting signed by Impact

“I had done a couple shows with Abyss where we tagged and we worked against each other and eventually he told me that I’m going to get you a tryout in Orlando. Eventually he called me and gave me the dates he needed me to come there and tryout. I tried out the first day and they said they didn’t need me to tryout anymore and I was signed “up

On Matt Sydal

“He was a hard read at first he’s one of those guys where you had to get in the ring with and prove to him that you were safe and you cared for somebody other than yourself. Once that happened, and after awhile he opened up and we actually became very good friends”

On John Morrison

“Johnny always seemed like a really cool guy. He plays the character on television and that’s not him where he’s that cocky guy. He’s totally not that guy outside of the ring. He’s one of the better guys at most things and he’s one of coolest guys I know “

On getting released from Impact Wrestling

“On the very last set of tapings I did for Impact, they told me if I would be okay with doing a segment with Johnny IMPACT and something where I ran and jumped into Lake Ontario. I kind of called them and asked is this something I’m gonna come back from and they were like “oh yeah you’ll be back on TV and you’ll be wrestling Brian Cage and I was like okay as long as this isn’t a way to say goodbye it just so happened that we did it and I ran and jumped into the pool and I wrestled Brian Cage and on the following week of television i never got invited back. Why or what transpired after that I have no clue but I don’t think it’s anything I’ve done. I’ve stepped up and done whatever they wanted me to do. They had a different vision and I moved on”

