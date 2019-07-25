WWE Network numbers take a hit in Q2 2019

WWE Network ended Q2 2019 with an average of 1.69 million paid subscribers, a decrease of approximately 6% year-over-year.

For the third quarter 2019, the company projects average paid subscribers of approximately 1.53 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. Given the actual and projected subscriber declines, WWE does not expect to achieve record number of subscribers for 2019.

The Network, along with traditional PPVs, contributed $51.8 million to this quarter, down from the $56.2 million it did last year. In a bid to boost subscribers, WWE offered a select number of former subscribers the ability to subscribe to the service for 3 months for just 99 cents.

During the quarter, WWE produced more than 90 hours of original network content, including live in-ring programs and talent documentaries.

The company is now rolling out the new version of the WWE Network with better features which should be available to all subscribers worldwide this week.