Brock Lesnar Set for The Next 2 WWE RAWs

Brock Lesnar is set for the next two Raws, as it turns out. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh posted to Twitter to announce Lesnar for the August 5th Raw:

PPG Paints Arena

✔

@PPGPaintsArena

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar and @HeymanHustle will be live right here in Pittsburgh for Monday Night RAW on August 5th!