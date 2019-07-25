AEW Planning To Run Between 100 and 120 Events A Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan and goal within AEW is to run between 100-120 events per year, including four PPVs, 51 TV shows and several Saturday night house shows. This may also include more than one house show per week. AEW would likely spread their talent out, with the top talent performing in 75 matches. They hope to keep the ability of the top stars to perform at a high level intact, as high match quality is a goal for AEW moreso than other companies.