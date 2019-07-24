Hogan on the next big star: “I’m still betting on Kevin Owens, he’s my boy”

ESPN spoke with Hulk Hogan backstage at Raw Reunion and asked about his favorite SummerSlam moment, the current WWE roster and more. Highlights are below:

On being at Raw Reunion: “It’s a huge deal. The Raw Reunion, I get to be here with my friends that I’ve wrestled with and traveled with, and fought with, and cried with, and drank beers with. And to be here at the Raw Reunion, it’s real special. I’ve seen a lot of the guys already, and it’s like old home week. I was trying to get a couple guys together to have a battle royal against the young guys tonight, you know? We’ve know a lot of dirty tricks, so we’d probably have to cheat to win. But I’ve got my manager Jimmy Hart with me, so we might throw the brass knuckles out and take ’em all out.”

On which star has the potential to be the next big superstar: “Oh my gosh. Vince is always looking for that one big attraction, you know? And when I see all the young guys coming up, it’s just hard to tell because there are so many of them that are fighting to grab that brass ring. You’ve got the Scottish Psychopath [Drew McIntyre] that’s running around like a crazy man. Of course you’ve got AJ Styles, and the new guy Ricochet is making an impression on everybody. I’m still betting on Kevin Owens, he’s my boy. But I’m a huge John Cena fan. He’s my favorite wrestler, and he’s kinda like doing a lot of movies and stuff, so I’m disappointed that I can’t throw John Cena back into the mix for the world title. But yeah, there’s a lot of major superstars”

On the women’s roster: “And the girls! Charlotte Flair is setting this bar so high that a Ric Flair, or a Hulk Hogan, or Andre The Giant would have a hard time catching up to her. Because the girls, and I really do think Charlotte Flair is the one that’s blowing the roof off of the place because she’s got it all. It’s just amazing, you’ve got a handful to pick from. I sure wish I was Vince McMahon with all this talent.”

On his favorite SummerSlam moment: “Favorite SummerSlam moment would probably have to be when myself and Brutus Beefcake took on Macho Man [Randy Savage] and Zeus with Scary Sherri in their corner. I think that match was probably the most fun that I’ve ever had at SummerSlam, and the crowd was so loud, it was deafening. It made my jaws water. It was so loud it was like, I couldn’t take it. It was wild in that ring.”