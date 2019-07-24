Balor vs Wyatt added to SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam got another match on the card with Finn Balor taking on the returning Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt appeared at the Firefly Funhouse on Smackdown and accepted Balor’s challenge on behalf of The Fiend. Wyatt, wearing The Fiend scary mask, attacked Balor on his first night back on Raw two weeks ago.

This match, or a similar version of it, was supposed to take place in December 2017 with Balor as Deamon Balor and Wyatt as Sister Abigail. Unfortunately, Wyatt got sick along with his brother and they were taken off the road.

One person who was happy that the match didn’t take place was Balor himself, who said that the “wacky storyline” eventually transformed into a match against AJ Styles.

“Obviously, it was unfortunate that three of the boys went down really sick, but I think that you know I was the one who kinda came out with the silver lining on that one,” Balor said at the time.

Balor is expected to take two months off after SummerSlam.