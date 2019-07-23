Viewership for the Raw Reunion

The Raw Reunion show did an average of 3,093,000 viewers this week, an increase of 640,000 viewers from last week’s show. Despite the loaded line-up of Legends, Raw didn’t even come close to the 25th Anniversary episode from January of last year which did 4,530,000 viewers. Raw barely cracked the 3 million viewer mark for this special episode and it was the most-watched Raw since April 23, 2018.

Hour one which kicked off which John Cena did 3,019,000 viewers, then went up to 3,178,000 viewers for the second hour, before wrapping up with 3,083,000 viewers for the third hour that included the toast with Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and everyone else.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #1 in overall viewership for the night on cable. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)