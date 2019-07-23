Orton gets WWE title shot at SummerSlam

Kofi Kingston’s WWE title will be on the line at SummerSlam as his opponent, Randy Orton, was announced on Smackdown.

Orton was called out by Kofi during the show with Kofi blaming Orton for keeping him back from moving to main event status in 2009. Orton told him that he did him a favor because he wasn’t ready back then…and still isn’t ready now. Orton also noted that he didn’t have to shake his ass, throw pancakes, or use a fake Jamaican accent to be over. Ouch.

Randy Orton is a former 9-time WWE champion and a former 4-time World Heavyweight champion and he last held the WWE title in 2017.

Meanwhile, another match for SummerSlam was announced between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. The stipulation is that if Kevin Owens loses his match, he would quit the WWE.