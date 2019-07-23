KO to Shane: “make this match at SummerSlam, and if you beat me, I’ll quit”

Kevin Owens stated the following in his challenge to Shane McMahon at Summer Slam:

“Shane, I know you plan on addressing me on Smackdown Live, so I figured I would address you right here, right now because I have this overwhelming need to tell you that as a human being, I consider you to be nothing more than a disgusting, rotting piece of garbage. But I actually think you are even worse than that as a business man because we know what’s about to happen. Summerslam is right around the corner and before we know it, you’re going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. Well, when you do that, why don’t you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me? You know, because Smackdown Live has been a one-man show for far too long now and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are and to feed your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you. And quite frankly, I can’t take it anymore. It makes me sick. It makes me want to throw up, and I just can’t — I just can’t take it anymore. So, how about this: You make this match at SummerSlam, Shane, and if you beat me, I’ll quit. I’ll leave.”