7/23/19 WWE 205 Live Recap

The show opens with a video package of the feud between Drake Maverick and Mike Kanellis. Maverick cuts a promo and says he has had a week to cool down and think about his actions. Maverick says Kanellis will have a shot to earn a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match next week when they face off in an Unsanctioned Match.

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Kalisto) (w/Lince Dorado) vs. Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

Mendoza and Kalisto exchange wrist-locks and then Mendoza applies a headlock. Kalisto gets free and both go for an arm-drag, but neither converts it. Kalisto takes Mendoza down with a head-scissors take down, but Mendoza comes back with a hurricanrana. Mendoza connects with an arm-drag and then both guys go for dropkicks, but neither connects. Carrillo and Metalik tag in and Carrillo applies a wrist-lock. Metalik turns it into a headlock, but Carrillo gets free. Both men go for some take downs, but eventually stand at a stalemate. Metalik then takes Carrillo down and Kalisto tags in. Kalisto splashes onto Carrillo and tags Metalik back in. Metalik delivers a knee shot and goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out. Kalisto tags in and works over Carrillo’s arm, and then tags Metalik back in. Metalik applies a headlock and takes Carrillo down.

Kalisto tags back in and connects with an ax handle to Carrillo’s arm. Kalisto applies a headlock, but Carrillo gets free. Carrillo comes off the ropes, but Kalisto connects with a superkick. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out at two. Carrillo comes back with a kick to the midsection and tags in Mendoza. Mendoza and Carrillo double-team Kalisto for a bit and Mendoza splashes Carrillo onto Kalisto. Mendoza goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Carrillo tags back in and stomps down onto Kalisto. Carrillo goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Carrillo applies a headlock, but Kalisto fights back. Carrillo slams Kalisto to the mat, but Kalisto kicks him in the head and tags in Metalik. Metalik takes Carrillo down with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out at two.

Metalik applies a hammer-lock, but Carrillo fights back. Metalik delivers a knee strike and then applies a rear chin-lock. Metalik slaps Carrillo across the chest and clotheslines him in the corner. Metalik connects with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out at two. Metalik sends Carrillo off the ropes, but Carrillo takes him down with a springboard headbutt. Mendoza and Kalisto tag in and Mendoza delivers a dropkick. Mendoza kicks Kalisto in the face and then delivers a missile dropkick. Mendoza goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Carrillo takes out Metalik, Kalisto takes out Carrillo, and Mendoza takes out Kalisto. Mendoza goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Kalisto comes back with a jaw-breaker and Metalik tags in. Metalik kicks Mendoza in the face and then delivers a superkick.

Carrillo tags in, but Metalik kicks him in the face. Carrillo connects with one of his own, but Metalik delivers a superkick. Metalik climbs, but Carrillo follows him up top. Metalik takes him down with a springboard hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Mendoza breaks it up. Kalisto gets involved, but Mendoza dropkicks him to the floor. Mendoza takes Kalisto out with a suicide dive and then Metalik takes Carrillo down in the ring. Metalik goes for the moonsault, but Carrillo gets his feet up and then connects with the twisted corkscrew splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

—

The Singh Brothers are backstage. They say Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick are parading around Miami with their Bollywood Awards. They say they have been playing Tozawa and Kendrick’s games, but next week they play theirs and challenge Tozawa and Kendrick to a tag team match.

A video hype package for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott airs.

—

A replay of the main event between Chad Gable and Jack Gallagher from last week is shown. Gable won the match and the men shared a show of respect after the match. Gallagher sent out a tweet saying the best of himself and of 205 Live has yet to come.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Isner

Isner backs Lorcan into the corner with body shots, but Lorcan turns it around and delivers a series of chops. Lorcan slams Isner into the opposite corner and then delivers a back elbow. Lorcan delivers a few more elbow shots and then drops Isner with an uppercut. Lorcan delivers a half-and-half suplex and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

—

Drew Gulak cuts a promo. He says no one from his locker room had interest in facing him, so he has to face someone from his past. He says few people realize that he trained Isaiah Scott and Scott probably thinks he knows everything about Gulak. Gulak says he has changed and evolved and he admires Scott’s courage. Gulak tells Scott that he has a lot more to learn.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak dropkicks Scott into the corner and then applies a side headlock. Scott gets free and takes Gulak to the mat, but Gulak counters back. Scott takes Gulak down again and applies a headlock, but Gulak shoves him to the floor. Scott gets back into the ring and applies a wrist-lock and takes Gulak down. Gulak gets back to his feet and takes Scott down. Scott evades Gulak and then drops him with a head scissors take down. Scott delivers a dropkick that sends Gulak to the floor. Gulak gets back into the ring, but Scott connects with a springboard moonsault. Scott goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at one. Scott backs Gulak into the corner and then drops him to the mat. Scott applies a wrist-lock, but Gulak turns it into a waist-lock. Scott gets free and drops Gulak with a right hand. Scott goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two.

Scott takes Gulak to the corner and then takes him down. Scott stomps on Gulak’s throat and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Scott applies a headlock, but Gulak gets to his feet. Scott delivers a few kicks, but Gulak comes back with a right hand that sends Scott to the floor. Gulak slams Scott into the barricade and then slaps him across the chest. Gulak slams Scott into the apron and then delivers a Razor’s Edge into the ring post. Gulak tosses Scott back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Scott kicks out at two. Gulak applies a single-leg submission, but Scott comes back with a series of lefts. Scott sends Gulak to the corner, but Gulak delivers an elbow shot. Gulak connects with a flying clothesline and goes for the cover, but Scott kicks out at two. Gulak applies an arm-bar, but Scott comes back with a right hand.

Gulak sends Scott to the corner and puts him up top. Gulak clubs Scott in the back and sets up for the Razor’s Edge again, but Scott gets free. Scott delivers a jaw-breaker and then an uppercut in the corner. Scott delivers another uppercut and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Gulak comes back with a kick, but Scott takes him down with a hurricanrana. Scott kicks Gulak in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Scott goes for a submission, but Gulak counters and locks in the Gu-Lock. Scott gets his foot under the ropes to break the hold. Scott sends Gulak to the apron and then delivers a kick to the face. Scott delivers a double stomp on the apron and then tosses Gulak back into the ring. Scott goes up top and delivers another double stomp. Scott goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two.

Gulak fights back with body shots and catches him in a roll-up for two. Scott comes back with a tilt-a-whirl slam and then locks in an arm-bar. Gulak turns it around and applies a wrist-lock. They exchange slaps and chops and then Gulak delivers a side suplex. Gulak delivers the Cyclone Crash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Drew Gulak