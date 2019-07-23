24/7 title swaps hands eight times during Raw Reunion broadcast

The 24/7 title changed hands a couple of times during the Raw Reunion show with a lot of comedic backstage segments and even a few female champions.

The title swapped hands a total of eight times during the three-hour broadcast. Drake Maverick was the first to win it from R-Truth but then it moved to Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco before the first female champion, Kelly Kelly, was crowned. Candice Michelle won it next, and then Alundra Blayze. As Blayze was going to bin the title, similar to what she did with the WWE Women’s title on Nitro, The Million Dollar Man came out and bought it himself. DiBiase entered a limo and was ready to go but as the door slammed shut, Maverick was in there with a referee and pinned DiBiase to reclaim the title.

Maverick’s wife Renee Michelle told him that they would only consummate their marriage if he wins the title and with Maverick ready to bang, R-Truth came outta nowhere and rolled him up to pin him again. Truth got in the same limo, with Michelle still inside, and drove away!