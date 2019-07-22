The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks official for All Out

The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks are officially set to face off in a ladder match at All Out.

At the end of this week’s Being the Elite episode, Matt & Nick Jackson accepted Pentagon Jr. & Fenix’s challenge for the ladder match. Pentagon & Fenix’s AAA Tag Team titles will be on the line.

The ladder match was set up when The Lucha Bros issued their challenge to The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen earlier this month. It’s being billed as “escalera de la muerte.”

The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks have traded the AAA Tag Team titles over the last few months. Pentagon & Fenix’s current reign began when they defeated The Young Bucks at AAA Verano de Escandalo in June.

The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Bros at Double or Nothing, then teamed with Kenny Omega to defeat Laredo Kid, Pentagon & Fenix at Fyter Fest. The Young Bucks defeated Cody & Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen, while The Lucha Bros defeated Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian.

All Out is taking place at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, August 31.

(The Spotlight)