Cena set to appear at the Raw Reunion show tonight

John Pollock of POSTWrestling.com is reporting that John Cena has been confirmed for tonight’s Monday Night Raw live from Tampa, Florida.

The big Reunion show is bringing together nearly 40 of the biggest WWE Legends ever including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and many others. Cena has been an integral part of the show since he made his WWE debut and while filming commitments has moved Cena away from professional wrestling, it looks like he’s making time, at least for tonight, to be part of the historic broadcast.

Cena has not appeared on Raw sine January of this year and was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 35.

The Rock and The Undertaker are two other names not being advertised for tonight although it doesn’t mean that they won’t be there.