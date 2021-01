Bryon Saxton Reveals His Father Passed Away

Byron Saxton took to Twitter to break the sad word that his father has passed away. Saxton shared two pictures on Sunday featuring his father, Walter Kelly Jr., who he said thas a Master Sergeant in the Marines.

Byron Saxton

✔

@ByronSaxton

1) Marine Corps Master Sergeant

2)Loving Husband

3)My Dad & My Hero

Walter Kelly Jr

1937-2019