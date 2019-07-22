AJ Lee Reveals Recent Story of Racism

AJ Lee had a woman act in a racist manner to her and decided to share the story on social media. The WWE alumna posted to her Twitter account stating that a woman drove by her and shouted to her to “go back where I came from.”

AJ went on to note that “Instead of being angry, I’m just going to sit at my computer and keep writing about strong, brilliant, Latina superheroes. That’d probably really piss her off.”

A moment ago, a woman driving by in her car shouted at me to go back to where I came from. Instead of being angry, I'm just going to sit at my computer and keep writing about strong, brilliant, Latina superheroes. That'd probably really piss her off. #RepresentationMatters

4:34 PM – Jul 21, 2019