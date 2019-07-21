The Undertaker Reportedly Not Planned For Summerslam

Jul 21, 2019 - by James Walsh

It was reported earlier this month that local advertising in Toronto had been promoting The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre for Summerslam, although WWE had not announced the match. The two had been on opposing teams at Extreme Rules, with The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeating McIntyre and Shane McMahon. However, during last night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE currently has no plans for the Phenom at the annual summer event and he’s not scheduled to wrestle at this time.

