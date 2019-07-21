Spoilers: 7/20/19 Impact Wrestling Taping Results
Impact Wrestling taped more shows last night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to air in the coming weeks. The results from the taping are below, per Fightful:
* Xplosion Match: Rhino def. Joe Singh
* Moose def. Stone Rockwell
* Fallah Bahh def. Moose
* Ace Austin def. Eddie Edwards by DQ
* Knockouts Title Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) fought Jessicka Havok to a no contest when Su Yung interfered.
* Nick Madison vs. Stone Rockwell end in a DQ when Rhino interfered. Rhino laid out both men and then brawled with Michael Elgin.
* Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan def. Jordynne Grace & “Bubble Gum Princess” Alexia Nicole
* Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Rob Van Dam def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, & Trey Miguel)
* Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake def. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh)
* Moose def. Fallah Bahh
* IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c) def. Daga & Ortiz
* X Division Championship: Jake Crist (c) def. Aiden Prince
* Tessa Blanchard & Tommy Dreamer def. Sami Callihan & Dave Crist