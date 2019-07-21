Notes on Chris Jericho, Lacey Evans, and Maryse

Jul 21, 2019

– Maryse is the latest name set for Monday’s Raw Reunion show, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Miz & Mrs. will appear on the show to promote the reality show’s return this week. This would be her first WWE appearance since February.

– Lacey Evans posted to Instagram discussing her past health issues and taking steps to stay well. Evans posted:

