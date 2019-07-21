Notes on Chris Jericho, Lacey Evans, and Maryse
– Maryse is the latest name set for Monday’s Raw Reunion show, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Miz & Mrs. will appear on the show to promote the reality show’s return this week. This would be her first WWE appearance since February.
– Lacey Evans posted to Instagram discussing her past health issues and taking steps to stay well. Evans posted:
I had gestational diabetes and was 210lbs after I had my daughter. I wanted so badly to make sure I was healthy, happy and set the example as a mother. I wanted to be sober. Mentally strong and a motivator. I got what I wanted and continue to work for it evey single day. 💪👒💪 .Made Of Muscle MOM. . #Blessed #FitMoM #LikeALady #RoleModel #veterans #Military #Motivation #Fitness #Sobriety #Goals #Family #MentalStrength #SheCanDoIt