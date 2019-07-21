Impact heading back to Mexico City and Las Vegas for more TV tapings

Impact Wrestling will be returning to both Mexico and Las Vegas for more television tapings.

After tapings at Port Hueneme, California on August 4, Impact will be heading to Mexico City for tapings on August 15 and 16. The Fronton Mexico last hosted Impact shows back in January. Then in September, Impact heads to Sin City for two more days of television tapings from Las Vegas, Nevada on September 5 and 6.

Ever since Anthem took over the company, Impact had been taping television shows in different parts of the country rather than holding tapings in the same location as what happened most of the times in the past. Moving out of Universal Studios also enabled Impact to at least make some money by charging for entrance as Universal tapings were free for people already in the theme park.