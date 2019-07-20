Will John Cena be at the Raw Reunion show?

During a recent interview with Deco Drive, former 16-time champion John Cena kept the opportunity to show up on the Raw Reunion show next Monday open and even dropped a hint.

When asked point blank if he is showing up in Tampa, Cena replied, “They say it’s going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time and certainly memorable. Erm…we will…see?” as he did the “you can’t see me” hand motion and a “who knows” facial expression.

Cena was being interviewed for the upcoming release of his new movie Playing With Fire which comes out in theaters in November. He is set to start filming for Fast & Furious 9 as well so his schedule is certainly limited.

The last time we saw Cena on WWE television was at WrestleMania 35 where he interrupted an Elias concert, coming out in his old Dr. of Thuganomics gear. He last appeared on Monday Night Raw on the January 14, 2019 episode, losing a number one contender match for the Universal title against Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.