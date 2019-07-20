ROH Issues Final Statement After Investigating Bully Ray Over Portland Fan Incident

ROH has issued a statement to PWInsider in response to a request for their investigation into a fan claim that Bully Ray intimidated him at the promotion’s show in Portland last month. If you recall, the fan took to Twitter and claimed that after he booed the Allure, he was taken backstage where he was left alone with Bully who intimidated him and told him to treat the women with respect. He later said that the person who took him backstage was Delirious, who is reportedly dating Mandy Leon.

Bully Ray said that the story was “embellished” and added that he “could not have been any nicer to the ‘fan,’” who he said had allegedly “crossed the line” with multiple talents at shows on the Pacific Northwest tour. The Allure members said he was being “extremely inappropriate” and sexually harassing talent.”

ROH’s statement doesn’t go into detail, but says the investigation was completed and “appropriate actions” have been taken with all parties involved. ROh apologized for the incident and said they will not comment further. The full statement is below:

We have now concluded our internal investigation into the events that occurred in Portland on June 2nd and have taken appropriate actions with all parties involved. Our Code of Honor, which calls for sportsmanship, respect and honor in- and outside of the ring is a core value of this company and one we will continue to strive to uphold. To all of our loyal and dedicated fans, we apologize for the incident that transpired and we encourage all of our fans to continue attending our events. Furthermore, we promise to continue delivering the best wrestling and the best live experience on the planet. In adherence to Ring of Honor policy, we will not comment further on these matters.