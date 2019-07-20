Ring of Honor returning to the UK this fall

Ring of Honor makes its much-anticipated return to the UK with three big shows in October.

The Honor United 2019 tour kicks off in London on Oct. 25 before heading to Newport on Oct. 26 and concluding in Bolton on Oct. 27.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this coming Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members, and Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

The tour marks ROH’s first trip to the UK since August 2018. The highlight of last year’s UK tour saw Oxford, England native Mark Haskins win the International Cup and engage in a classic match against then-ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. Impressed with his performances, ROH officials went on to sign Haskins, a current member of LifeBlood.

The ROH World Television Title, World Tag Team Titles and World Six-Man Tag Team Titles have all changed hands in the UK, so there’s no telling what might happen when ROH travels across the pond for Honor United 2019. Don’t miss your opportunity to experience “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” live!

Event dates, venues and times:

OCTOBER 25, 2019

7:30 P.M. BELL TIME, 5:30 P.M. DOORS

YORK HALL

LONDON

OCTOBER 26, 2019

5:30 P.M. BELL TIME, 4:00 P.M. DOORS

THE NEWPORT CENTRE

NEWPORT

OCTOBER 27, 2019

6:30 P.M. BELL TIME, 5:00 P.M. DOORS

BOLTON WHITES HOTEL UK

BOLTON