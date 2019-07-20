Notes on Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho
– Jericho encourages travelers to bypass Delta Airlines…
After a 26 hour delay, now @Delta lost two of my bags which include among other things diabetic supplies for my kids. One of the worst flight experiences I’ve ever had and nothing but rudeness all the way. Time to find a new airline and I encourage all you to do the same.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 20, 2019
Umm I haven’t received mine… https://t.co/4zE4VBZrK4
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 20, 2019