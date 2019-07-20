No Way Jose talks about his place on the WWE main roster

No Way Jose recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about his spot in WWE and more. Highlights are below.

On What He’s Learned On The Main Roster: “Patience. You hear it a lot, and I know it is cliché, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. I’m not expecting anything, but I am ready to perform and deliver on whatever they have for me. This company has been around for a very long time, and will continue to be in the future, and I am a piece of the puzzle right now, happy to fit in wherever I can. You need patience and to be at the right place at the right time. I need to be ready when my name is called. It’s a dream come true to work for WWE, and I’m here for whatever they need me to do.”

On Titus O’Neil: “Staying involved in the community is a big part of it. I’ve watched Titus O’Neil, and that’s the main name that comes into my focus. People might remember him for sliding into the ring, but he is really a person who has made an incredible impact here. Titus is a very valuable asset, and that goes beyond wrestling. I’ve learned that type of perspective. There is always something out there bigger than yourself. There are different ways you can make yourself valuable, and that goes deeper than just titles. Every one of us wants to main event WrestleMania, but not all of us will do it. Staying patient is important, and working so hard that the company has to realize your value.”