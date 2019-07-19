MJF signs new multiple year contract with AEW

Jul 19, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
🚨 Breaking News – @the_MJF signs extension, converting to a new multiple year agreement with @AllEliteWrestling
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Jul 19, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT
Tags: MJF
