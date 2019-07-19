Jericho on Which Performer He would love to see in AEW women’s Division

While Speaking to Collider, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on AEW women’s division, Jericho had one talent at the top of his list of who he would like to see in AEW.

“There’s a lot of great women performers out there. There’s a couple we have our eyes on that are working for other companies but Tessa Blanchard. She’s a killer. She’s amazing.

From WWE, you can’t go wrong with Charlotte. Becky Lynch is great too. But if you’re talking about someone we might be able to get, Tessa is someone we might be able to sign.”

Blanchard is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling but her contract expires This year and Her father, Tully Blanchard, recently signed on with AEW for multiple appearances