WWE Creates Department to Manage Stars’ Individual Brands, Hiring For Department

WWE has created a new department to manage their Superstars’ individual talent brands, and is now hiring for key positions. The company has posted job listings for Vice President and Director of Talent Brand Management.

The department is described as “a division of WWE that has 360-degree oversight of Superstars’ individual talent brands and is focused on positioning and growing these individual brands both inside and outside WWE platforms.”

The job listings are here and here. The job descriptions are:

* Vice President, Talent Brand Management

WWE is seeking a Vice President to run the newly established Talent Brand Management department.

Talent Brand Management is a division of WWE that has 360-degree oversight of Superstars’ individual talent brands and is focused on positioning and growing these individual brands both inside and outside WWE platforms.

This role will report directly to the Chief Brand Officer and be a part of the Brand team.

Key Responsibilities:

Work across the organization, including the Executive team and WWE Superstars to establish a clear brand identity for each individual talent brand

Set strategies to grow individual talent brands inside and outside of WWE’s ecosystem

Identify and evaluate opportunities for Superstars to help grow talent and reach new audiences based on individual talent brand strategies

Manage external agencies/parties representing WWE talent

Ensuring key messaging for both WWE as well as Superstars is well represented in the marketplace

Establish KPIs to track the growth of individual talent brands

Establish rate card and standardize practices around external opportunities for talent

Oversee tracking and communication of individual talent activities

Clearly communicate messaging and brand positioning across the internal organization

Leverage your network to bring in new opportunities for talent and WWE

Partner with key internal departments including, but not limited to: Brand, Communications, Marketing, Sponsorship, Consumer Products and Talent Relations

Work closely with Executive Directors for RAW, SmackDown and NXT to ensure alignment with short- and long-term storylines and character bibles

Report out on status to Executive Team and Chairman’s office, as needed.

Encourage best practices and procedures to ensure appropriate decision-making protocols are followed, and proactively identify areas for improvement that promote efficiency, innovation, and better communication internally

Support continued growth of Talent Brand Management department as WWE’s talent roster continues to grow around the world

* Director, Talent Brand Management

WWE is seeking a Director within its newly established Talent Brand Management department.

Talent Brand Management is a division of WWE that has 360-degree oversight of Superstars’ individual talent brands and is focused on positioning and growing these individual brands inside and outside WWE platforms.

This role will report directly to the Vice President of Talent Brand Management and be a part of the Brand team.

Key Responsibilities:

Work across the organization to oversee the development and execution of individual WWE Superstar brand strategies

Serve as point of contact for talent to seek feedback/ideas and review new opportunities that align with talent’s personal interests and/or larger brand growth strategy

Partner with Creative Services and Television Production teams to develop marketing materials for individual talent

Help evaluate opportunities Superstars to help grow talent and reach new audiences based on individual talent brand strategies

Work with key internal departments including, but not limited to Brand, Communications, Marketing, Sponsorship, Consumer Products and Talent Relations, to track any potential/upcoming/completed opportunities for assigned talent

Work closely with Executive Directors for RAW, SmackDown and NXT to ensure alignment with short- and long-term storylines and character bibles

Partner across the organization to solicit meaningful opportunities for assigned talent

Establish and track KPIs to monitor growth of brands on on-going basis, create and distribute reports internally to key stakeholders

Ensure rate card and standardized practices around external opportunities for talent are being followed

Research and develop strategic plans that include proper positioning of individual talent brands

Clearly communicate messaging and brand positioning for individual talent across the internal organization

Provide support, research, feedback and insight to the VP, Talent Brand Management as needed

Provide onsite support at events and activations as needed