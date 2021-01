Shawn Spears reveals his new manager

In his interview with JR Shawn Spears said he only had 5 people in the business he trusted. Cody was one but Cody, Spears proclaims is a changed man and let the power of being a EVP get to his head.

“Cody knows calling someone a good hand is a death nail in this business”

Spears challenges Cody to a match at All Out and intros his new manager Tully Blanchard.