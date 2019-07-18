Shawn Spears challenges Cody at All Out

It looks like Cody Rhodes got his opponent for the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago next month: the self-proclaimed “Chairman” of All Elite Wrestling, Shawn Spears.

Spears was the subject of a sit-down interview from Jim Ross in the first episode of The Road to All Out series on YouTube.

During the interview, Spears called Cody a “leech” and recounted their history from their tag team days at Ohio Valley Wrestling. Spears said that Cody went through several tag team partners – including the likes of Damien Sandow, Ted DiBiase Jr., and others – and then asked Ross where these people are now.

Spears then challenged Cody at All Out and towards the end of the interview, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard walks in, tells something to Spears in private, and then tells Jim Ross that “this interview needs to be over.”

There are rumors that Spears will get his own manager and by the looks of it, Blanchard will be the one.

The 14-minute episode of Road to All Out can be seen below.