Michael Hayes Remembers Terry Gordy on the Anniversary of His Passing

Jul 18, 2019 - by James Walsh

Michael Hayes took to Twitter to remember Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy on the anniversary of his passing. Gordy, a member of The Fabulous Freebirds alongside Hayes and Buddy Roberts (with Jimmy Garvin as a fourth member), passed away in 2001 at the age of 40.

