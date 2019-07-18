Melina to appear on Raw Reunion show

Former WWE Divas and Women’s champion Melina will be returning to WWE after an eight-year absence at next week’s Raw Reunion show.

Melina, in a post on Twitter, said that she’s been gone for eight years and this reunion is the perfect time for her to “come back home.”

The 40-year-old worked for WWE between 2004 and 2011, first with Ohio Valley Wrestling and then moving to the main roster in 2005. She was the valet of the MNM tag team – consisting of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury. In 2006, she moved to singles competition and won the Women’s title three times and the Divas title twice.

Following her departure from WWE, Melina spent most of her time wrestling on the indie circuit.