Madison Square Garden Raw and Smackdown tickets now on sale

The single and two-day package tickets for Raw and Smackdown television tapings at Madison Square Garden are now available to purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Single tickets are being sold from $51 to over $3,000 for official platinum tickets. Floor seats are going for over $300 and they increase to $800 for ringside. Plenty of seats remain for both Raw and Smackdown.

The two-day combo prices range from $142 to $412 for floor seats and those prices include tickets for both events.

WWE has avoided doing television tapings at Madison Square Garden for the past decade and since the Barclays Center in Brooklyn opened up, it’s been WWE’s preferred destination, including hosting multiple SummerSlam events year after year.

High rent costs and union issues where WWE has to use MSG personnel for events, are the main reason why WWE has chosen to move away from the world’s most famous arena.

And with WWE not doing much events except for one to two non-televised house shows, the company lost its handshake agreement with The Garden for exclusivity. WWE holds its post-Christmas Day non-televised show at MSG every year and last year WWE held a second live event in July which also featured The Undertaker.

ROH/NJPW presented the sold-out G1 Supercard during the WrestleMania 35 weekend and Lucha Libre AAA will be hosting a show at MSG after WWE’s tapings on September 15. Tons of tickets remain available for the AAA show on Ticketmaster.com in every section of the arena and by the looks of it, half of The Garden will be empty for this show. AAA will also run at The Forum in Inglewood, California apart from the Madison Square Garden show.

The Garden, considered to be “the mecca” of pro wrestling, has been hosting WWE shows for over five decades. Several important events were held there including WrestleMania, WrestleMania 10, and WrestleMania 20, as well several Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series events. The last time WWE held a television taping it was Raw in November 2009 and also did a WWE Network special titled Live from MSG: Lesnar vs. Big Show, which aired on October 2, 2015 with Brock Lesnar defeating Big Show and John Cena defeating Seth Rollins in a steel cage match as the two main events.