Shawn Michaels to provide commentary on Smackdown next week

Jul 18, 2019 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE fans will get a double dose of Shawn Michaels next week on television as not only the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be part of the Raw Reunion show, he will also do commentary for Smackdown Live the next day.

Michaels announced the news himself in a post on Twitter writing, “I’ve had a lot of …ahem.. fun times on Monday Night #Raw, but I’m not just coming to #RawReunion to see some friends, ol’ HBK is going to be joining commentary THIS Tuesday on #SDLive! #IveBeenPracticing”

Commentary is nothing new to Shawn Michaels as he already has a couple of matches behind the mic under his belt. Most recently, HBK did the commentary for the Triple H vs Batista match at WrestleMania 35 and he also voiced NXT’s Halftime Heat back in February.

Shawn now works at the WWE Performance Center and also helps backstage during NXT shows.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Davienne Long

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal