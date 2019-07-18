Fox wants WWE promoted as a sport and not entertainment

Dave Meltzer reports that there was a BIG FOX meeting yesterday to discuss Smackdown:

– Smackdown will on FOX 51 weeks out of the year. During the World Series it will be preempted and moved to FS1 presumably.

– There will be a one hour launch episode on FOX the week before to introduce the roster to the FOX audience.

– There are negotiations to get NXT on FS1 to go against the AEW show that will air Wednesday nights.

– So far only a WWE talk show will air on FS1.

– Fox wants WWE promoted as a sport and not entertainment.

– They want the 20th anniversary of Smackdown to be the debut episode on October 4th with HUGE surprises.