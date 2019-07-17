Video: Matt Taven throwing out the first pitch at last night’s Boston Red Sox baseball game

Via ROHwrestling.com:

Three months after winning the ROH World Title at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Matt Taven achieved a milestone at another historic venue.

Taven celebrated his 100th day as ROH World Champion by throwing out the first pitch before last night’s Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Wearing a Red Sox jersey with No. 69 (naturally) on it and the ROH World Championship belt around his waist, Taven fired a strike to home plate from the mound.

As a lifelong Red Sox fan, throwing out the first pitch at Fenway park was a thrill for the New England native.

“I’ve lived in New England my entire life, and Fenway Park’s like a cathedral,” Taven said. “I vividly remember getting pulled out of school as a kid to come to Red Sox games, and I try to make it out to a Red Sox game every year. And now I’m coming back as the Ring of Honor World Champion to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park. Life’s good, man.”