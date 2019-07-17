Strowman signs new four-year deal with WWE

In a post on Instagram, Braun Strowman announced that he signed a new four-year deal with WWE.

“Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the greatest promotion in the world the @wwe,” Strowman wrote.

In the same post, Strowman used a hashtag alluding this is a million dollar deal, writing #ILikeMillionDollarDealsWheresMyPenBiatchImSigning.

The monster among men, now 35 years old, has been working for WWE since 2013 and joined the main roster in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family. Apart from winning the Raw Tag Team titles with Nicholas at WrestleMania, he did not win any other WWE titles. He did win the 2018 Money In The Bank ladder match, the Greatest Royal Rumble, and the 2019 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal though but none of those wins resulted in a title reign.