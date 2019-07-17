Several New WWE NXT Ring Names Revealed

The following WWENXT Superstar ring name changes have been confirmed on the official WWE Performance Center website roster:

* Malcolm Bivens (fka Stokely Hathaway) is now called Courtenay Moore

* Brennan Williams is now called Dio Maddin

* Dan Matha is now called Dorian Mak

* Nick Comoroto is now called Nick Ogarelli

* MJ Jenkins is now using her real name Monique Jenkins

* Nick Comoroto is now called Nick Ogarelli

* Robert Strauss (fka Robbie E) is now called Robert Stone

* Rachael Evers is now called Rachel Ellering once again

* The 3.0 tag team (fka Scott Parker and Shane Matthews) are now using their real names – Jeffrey Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee