Several New WWE NXT Ring Names Revealed
The following WWENXT Superstar ring name changes have been confirmed on the official WWE Performance Center website roster:
* Malcolm Bivens (fka Stokely Hathaway) is now called Courtenay Moore
* Brennan Williams is now called Dio Maddin
* Dan Matha is now called Dorian Mak
* Nick Comoroto is now called Nick Ogarelli
* MJ Jenkins is now using her real name Monique Jenkins
* Robert Strauss (fka Robbie E) is now called Robert Stone
* Rachael Evers is now called Rachel Ellering once again
* The 3.0 tag team (fka Scott Parker and Shane Matthews) are now using their real names – Jeffrey Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee