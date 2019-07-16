WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 15, 2019 – Poughkeepsie, New York

Jul 16, 2019 - by Michael Riba

1. Aleister Black defeated Andrade (w/Zelina Vega)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, and Matt Hardy defeaed AOP and Bo Dallas (w/Curtis Axel)

-Elias performs a concert with Xavier Woods. Elias attacks Woods, but Kevin Owens makes the save and lays Elias out with a Stunner.

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Bayley (c) defeated Ember Moon, Liv Morgan, and Mandy Rose

4. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Heavy Machinery defeated AOP

6. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) defeated Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce)

7. WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

