Tag team title match on tap for Smackdown

“The Kabuki Warriors to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Paige warned Peyton Royce & Billie Kay that a reckoning was coming for them. It’s here. After defeating The IIconics in a non-title match in Tokyo last month, The Kabuki Warriors earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Asuka & Kairi Sane will get their opportunity at the titles tonight. Can The Kabuki Warriors bring The IIconics’ reign to an end, or will the champions prove that the future is IIconic?

—

“Ember Moon and a mystery partner to face Rose & Deville. The rivalry between Ember Moon and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville has been intense. Though she defeated Rose two weeks ago, The War Goddess let her rivals know that matters were far from settled. In response, Rose & Deville dared Moon to find a partner and face them in tag team competition. Who has Ember chosen to even the odds? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

join us at 8PM ET for live coverage of tonight’s Smackdown!