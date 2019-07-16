Renee Young Corrects Fan, Did Not Use F Word at Extreme Rules

Jul 16, 2019 - by James Walsh

Last night at Extreme Rules, a fan on Twitter believed Renee Young dropped the f-word on commentary during Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Young responded to the clip later on Twitter and claims she was saying “rocked” and not a curse word. You can check out the original clip and the response from Renee Young below.

