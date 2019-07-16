Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules?

Best match at Extreme Rules?

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (20%, 45 Votes)

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (19%, 43 Votes)

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro (19%, 42 Votes)

Undertaker & Reigns vs. Shane & McIntyre (16%, 37 Votes)

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (9%, 20 Votes)

Rollins & Lynch vs. Corbin and Evans (6%, 13 Votes)

Triple threat tag team match (4%, 10 Votes)

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (4%, 8 Votes)

Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (3%, 7 Votes)

The Revival vs. The Usos (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 226