Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules?
Best match at Extreme Rules?
Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (20%, 45 Votes)
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (19%, 43 Votes)
Aleister Black vs. Cesaro (19%, 42 Votes)
Undertaker & Reigns vs. Shane & McIntyre (16%, 37 Votes)
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (9%, 20 Votes)
Rollins & Lynch vs. Corbin and Evans (6%, 13 Votes)
Triple threat tag team match (4%, 10 Votes)
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (4%, 8 Votes)
Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (3%, 7 Votes)
The Revival vs. The Usos (0%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 226