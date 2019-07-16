John ‘The Berzerker’ Nord Sentenced on Multiple DUI Arrests

John Nord, best known for his time in WWE as The Berzerker in the early 1990s, has been sentenced in relation to seven DUI arrests. In an article about another DUI offender, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that Nord has been sentenced to five years’ probation. The probation is contingent on Nord staying in restrictive housing and making no attempt to drive “whatsoever.” following a series of arrests for driving under the influence, seven in total, in recent years.

Nord, who worked in AWA, WCCW ANJPW and WWE (back when it was WWF), has driven several times after having his license revoked and the prosecution argued that he “represents a significant public safety threat” because of this. Nord’s lawyer said that his client has been diagnosed with ALS and is in treatment. He also said Nord will be in assisted-living facilities for the rest of his life.

The judge in the case said that the sentencing was difficult to decide on, saying, “Life has handed you a lot of special things On the other hand, it’s taken away a lot of what makes you you.”

Nord has a court date set for three months from now for an update on his personal progress.