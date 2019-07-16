Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Stairwell Before Arrest, Cops Say

WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy was passed out in a public stairwell and reeked of booze before cops arrested him Saturday … this according to new police docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

We broke the story … Hardy was busted down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this weekend for allegedly being drunk in public — and was eventually released on less than $200 bond.

Now, we’ve obtained police docs that say Hardy admitted to drinking vodka before cops found him passed out in a stairwell.

Hardy was facing a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication — but we’ve now learned Jeff ain’t facing more trouble in the case.

Court officials tell us … because Hardy paid a $153 ticket for public intoxication, his case is considered closed.

Of course, there is a small chance Jeff could fight the ticket in court later this month … but doesn’t seem that’ll be likely, considering he’s not facing a conviction on his record.

41-year-old Hardy has been 1/2 of the famous Hardy Boyz tag team in the WWE for years.

Hardy underwent knee surgery earlier this year and is currently rehabbing to get back in the ring.