DDT “Wrestle Peter Pan 2019” Results – July 15, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Exhibition Match

Kota Umeda defeated Keigo Nakamura

2. Tokyo Joshi Pro Under Match

Rika Tatsumi, Nodoka Tenma, and Yuki Aino defeated Himawari Unagi, Natsumi Maki, and Yuna Manase

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Iino, and Mizuki Watase defeated Yuki Ueno, Naomi Yoshimura, and Nobuhiro Shimatani

4. Kazusada Higuchi and Ryota Nakatsu defeated Kota Umeda and Kouki Iwasaki

5. Super Joshi Pro Wars

Yoshiko defeated Saki Akai

6. DDT Extreme Championship – IPPON Fluorescent Lighttube Death Match

Akito (c) defeated ASUKA

7. Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship Match

Furitsuke Kamen defeated Toru Owashi (c)

8. Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship – Time Difference Battle Royal

Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Furitsuke Kamen (c), Toru Owashi, Kurochan, Shiro Koshinaka, Joey Ryan, Makoto Oishi, Antonio Honda, Kazuki Hirata, Mad Paulie, Tomomitsu Matsunaga, Gorgeous Matsuno, Hiroshi Yamato, Pokotan, and Yuki Kamifuku

9. Hideki Suzuki defeated Yukio Naya

10. Chris Brookes and Masahiro Takanashi defeated MAO and Mike Bailey

11. Weapon Rumble for the vacant O-40 Championship

Sanshiro Takagi defeated Super Sasadango Machine

12. Dramatic Dream Match

Shinya Aoki defeated Danshoku Dieno

13. KO-D Tag Team Championship Match

DAMNATION (Daisuke Sasaki and Soma Takao) (c) defeated HARASHIMA and Yasu Urano

14. KO-D Openweight Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tetsuya Endo (c)