Crowd Turns on Women’s 4 Way on RAW – “This is Awful” Chant

Jul 16, 2019 - by James Walsh

Alexa Bliss and Naomi took to Twitter to react to the negative reaction from the crowd for the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The two were part of the match along with Natalya and Carmella, which saw Natalya win a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The match ran overlong in the minds of several fans, and there were chants of “this is awful!” and “boring” during the bout. In response, the two posted:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

MJ Jenkins

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal