Crowd Turns on Women’s 4 Way on RAW – “This is Awful” Chant

Alexa Bliss and Naomi took to Twitter to react to the negative reaction from the crowd for the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The two were part of the match along with Natalya and Carmella, which saw Natalya win a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The match ran overlong in the minds of several fans, and there were chants of “this is awful!” and “boring” during the bout. In response, the two posted:

Just Disrespectful. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 16, 2019

Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants . We don’t encourage people to be rude https://t.co/LP85C4F3wm — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 16, 2019